Royal Bank of Canada Trims Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Target Price to C$5.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MR.UN opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.17. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
