Royal Bank of Canada Trims Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Target Price to C$5.50

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MR.UN opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.17. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.