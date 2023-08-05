Royal Bank of Canada Trims Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Target Price to $360.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $362.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MUSA. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.60.

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.53. The company had a trading volume of 193,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,837. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.16. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

