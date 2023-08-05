Royal Bank of Canada Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $32.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

OI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 1,537,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,341. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 2,630.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 838,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

