RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Down 1.7% This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $99.89 million and approximately $1,083.75 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $28,948.00 or 0.99651870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,039.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00285362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00779401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00545693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00061666 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00123641 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,451 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

