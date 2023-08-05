Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.29.

Russel Metals Price Performance

TSE:RUS opened at C$38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$24.53 and a 52 week high of C$39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 4.3250283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

