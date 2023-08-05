Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.