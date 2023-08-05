Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares $0.30 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.299 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $68.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.32% and a return on equity of 986.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 98.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.