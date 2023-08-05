Sadot Group (SDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sadot Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Sadot Group Trading Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:SDOT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sadot Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10.
About Sadot Group
