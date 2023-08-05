Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Safestore Price Performance

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Safestore has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

