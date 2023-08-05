Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 409.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,318,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,159,006. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.