Sageworth Trust Co Invests $39,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $881.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $363.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $861.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

