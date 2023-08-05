Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.43. 1,262,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,464. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

