Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $2,978,826.84 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $424.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $176.70 and a one year high of $437.63. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

