Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $2,978,826.84 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Saia Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $424.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $176.70 and a one year high of $437.63. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
