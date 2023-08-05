Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

PFE stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

