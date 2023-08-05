Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $276.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 18.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,701 shares of company stock worth $9,246,232 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.