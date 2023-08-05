Sandy Spring Bank Sells 162 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $200.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

