Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $125.71 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

