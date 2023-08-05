Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 90,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 329,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.