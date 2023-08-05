Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.65 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $16.65 million and $3,630.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.00 or 0.06314702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,430,301,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,668,602 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

