Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Barclays boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.70.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 750,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,868. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $99.45 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.