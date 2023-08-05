Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

