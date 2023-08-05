SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $297.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $330.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.71.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.07. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,460,000 after purchasing an additional 194,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

