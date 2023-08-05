Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Decreased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.