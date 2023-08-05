Seagen’s (SGEN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $229.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.47. 634,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,954. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

