SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SEAS opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.