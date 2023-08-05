Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

SRE traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.70.

Sempra’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

