Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading Down 0.2%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.10 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42.70 ($0.55). 112,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 295,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.80 ($0.55).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.35.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

