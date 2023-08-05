Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.26. 918,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.