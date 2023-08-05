ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lessened by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.