Shah Capital Management Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shah Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,223 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.5% of Shah Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.69. 1,960,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,661. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.



Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

