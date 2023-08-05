Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 1,732,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,213. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -394.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

