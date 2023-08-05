Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Vast Resources Trading Up 7.9 %
LON:VAST opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Vast Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.54.
Vast Resources Company Profile
