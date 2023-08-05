Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,485,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 171,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 18.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after buying an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,272,000 after buying an additional 35,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.