Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $881.65 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $861.64 and a 200-day moving average of $704.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

