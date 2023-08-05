Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IXC stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

