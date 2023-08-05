Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 122.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $312,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $283.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.