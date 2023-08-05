Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 609 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $223.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

