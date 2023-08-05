Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 93,727 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 396.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,727 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $47.56 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

