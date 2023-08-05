Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 173.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,732 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

