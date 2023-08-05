Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 121,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

