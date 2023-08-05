Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,734 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

