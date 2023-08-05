Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after acquiring an additional 58,340 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

