SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.09. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

