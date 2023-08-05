Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,584,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 290.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $62.63 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

