SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

