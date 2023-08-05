Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Down 10%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 693,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 426,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

