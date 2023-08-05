Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.37.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

