Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

