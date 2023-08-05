Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $185.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.