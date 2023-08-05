Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $28.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SIX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

